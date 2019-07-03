Morphosys increases 2019 guidance thanks to milestone payment

Shutterstock photo





BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Morphosys rose on Wednesday after the German biotech group hiked its 2019 guidance thanks to a clinical development programme which resulted in it receiving a payment of 22 million euros ($24.85 million) from a licensing partner.

Morphosys now expects to post a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 105 million euros to 115 million euros ($129.92 mln-$118.62 mln loss), an improvement from its previous forecast of a 127 million euros to 137 million euros loss.

It also raised its revenue forecast to 65-72 million euros from its previous prediction of 43-50 million euros.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

