Morphic Holding prices upsized IPO at $15 midpoint

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

Morphic Holding, a preclinical biotech developing oral integrin inhibitors for chronic diseases, raised $90 million by offering 6 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. The company originally planned to sell 5 million shares. Morphic Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MORF. Jefferies, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Morphic Holding prices upsized IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

