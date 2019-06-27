Morphic Holding prices upsized IPO at $15 midpoint

Morphic Holding, a preclinical biotech developing oral integrin inhibitors for chronic diseases, raised $90 million by offering 6 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. The company originally planned to sell 5 million shares. Morphic Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MORF. Jefferies, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
