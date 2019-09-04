Morocco's trade deficit deepens 4.3% year/year Jan-July

Reuters





RABAT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit widened by 4.3% to 122.8 billion dirhams ($12.7 billion) in the first seven months of 2019 compared with the same period last year, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Imports rose 3.7% to 291.1 billion dirhams, outstripping exports of 168.2 billion dirhams, which were 3.3% higher. Energy imports, including gas and oil, dropped 2.1% to 45 billion dirhams, or 15.5% of the total.

The automotive sector accounted for 26.3% of exports at 44.3 billion dirhams, up 2%, the regulator said in a monthly report. The North African country is home to production plants of French carmakers Renault and Peugeot, as well as a number of car part suppliers.

Remittances from Moroccans living abroad, key to Morocco's hard currency flow, dropped 1% to 37.3 billion dirhams, while foreign direct investment fell 17.3% to 10.5 billion dirhams, the regulator said.