Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis' H2O Allegro fund with 'Neutral' rating

By Reuters

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Ratings firm Morningstar on Thursday resumed its coverage of the 'Allegro' fund of Natixis' H2O asset management arm with a "neutral" recommendation, having earlier suspended its coverage on concerns over illiquid assets held by the fund.

The suspension of the fund's rating had triggered massive withdrawals, which in turn led to a steep decline of the French bank's share price late last week.

Natixis' shares, which slumped by around 14% at the end of last week, were up 4% by 0900 GMT. The stock remains down by 4% since the start of 2019.





