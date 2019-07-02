Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Morningstar, Inc. ( MORN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MORN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MORN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $144.99, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MORN was $144.99, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.70 and a 45.47% increase over the 52 week low of $99.67.

MORN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). MORN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MORN Dividend History page.