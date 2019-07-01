MORN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/3/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $145.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MORN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $104.56 per share, with $149.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $146.03.

In Monday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

