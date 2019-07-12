Quantcast

Morgan Stanley Says Recession and Correction Loom

(New York)

The bearish stream of warnings from Morgan Stanley continues unabated. The bank's wealth management CIO has just made another big call for the firm, saying a correction is likely. Lisa Shallett of MS Wealth management says that the Fed is trying to fight the end of the cycle, and it will likely prove too hard to do. She believes that a recession and correction are highly likely in the next year and that stocks will drop by at least 10%. That said, she advises investors to buy further intro underperforming sectors.

FINSUM : Morgan Stanley says explicitly that they think the bond market's call on the economy is more correct than stocks and that an economic hard landing is likely coming.

