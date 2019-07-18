Quantcast

Morgan Stanley profit beats on wealth management gains, lower expenses

By Reuters

Reuters


By Noor Zainab Hussain and Elizabeth Dilts

July 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a drop in quarterly profit but beat analysts' expectations on gains in its wealth-management business and lower expenses.

The results capped earnings for big U.S. banks and underscored weakness in Wall Street-focused businesses in a quarter marked by lower market activity due to trade tensions and rising bets of a cut in interest rate.

Revenue from the wealth management business rose 1.9% to $4.40 billion from a year earlier, and accounted for 43% of total revenue. The business beat its pre-tax margin target at 28.2%.

Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has been focusing on the unit to help the bank tide over swings in market-related businesses.

Morgan Stanley shares were 1.4% lower in pre-market trading Thursday.

Overall, Morgan Stanley's sales and trading revenue fell 12%, with both bond and equity trading seeing a dip. By comparison, main rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday reported a drop in revenue from bond trading but higher equities trading.

Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan described the quarter as strong overall, and said that the 14% decrease year over year in equity sales and trading net revenues was due to last year's exceedingly good first six months.

"We are No. 1 in the world in (equities sales and trading) business," Pruzan said. "The first half of last year was quite strong - tax cuts, global synchronized growth, all that good stuff."

Revenue from investment banking, which includes advising on deals and helping corporations raise money, fell 13%, helping push the bank's total revenue down to $10.2 billion.

The bank said earnings attributable to Morgan Stanley fell to $2.20 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.44 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year ago.

Non-interest expenses fell 2% to $7.34 billion, helped by lower compensation costs.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.14 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, with revenue of $9.99 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: GS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar