Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.44, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.74 per share, with $50.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.96.
