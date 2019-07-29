Morgan Stanley (MS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Morgan Stanley ( MS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.74, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MS was $45.74, representing a -10.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.31 and a 24.5% increase over the 52 week low of $36.74.

MS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ). MS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports MS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.73%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF ( IBDC )

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF ( IBDD )

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWW with an increase of 8.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MS at 3.06%.