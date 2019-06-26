Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. ( EDD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.04, the dividend yield is 8.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $7.04, representing a -0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.11 and a 19.12% increase over the 52 week low of $5.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.