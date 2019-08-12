More Volatility Looks Likely: What Can Investors Do To Prepare?

The more astute and loyal readers of my musings may have noticed that I was on vacation last week. Before I left, I wrote this analysis of market conditions, which led to the conclusion that “the only sure thing is that we are looking at significant volatility.”

As I’m sure you are aware by now, that proved to be an accurate forecast as all the major indices bounced around with big intraday moves every day last week.

With no resolution in sight to the trade war, growing fear of what will result from the massive protests in Hong Kong, and a market that is still unsure of what to make of the Fed’s cut and their intentions for the near future, this week promises more of the same.

So, what should investors be doing?

To some extent, just being aware that volatility is coming is a form of protection in itself. The worst thing an investor can do in times of true, two-way volatility is panic. When a big drop comes as a surprise, it is all too easy to convince yourself that a big one-day move is the start of a massive collapse, and that is even easier when it comes, as it did last week, when the market is close to all-time highs.

When that feeling sets in, selling looks like a logical move. Then, when there is a big move back, buying back looks equally logical ... right up until the next day when the drop resumes.

The result of all that is often that you end up selling at or near the lows and buying at or near the highs. You don’t need to be a genius to realize that that isn’t a good idea. Understanding that volatility is coming enables you to watch it and say to yourself, "ha, just as I thought" and that is usually enough to stop you doing anything rash.

Still, while the chances are that we will bounce around a bit before settling back down and resuming the upward momentum, volatility such as we are experiencing now often does precede a major correction. That nagging feeling of unease that you probably feel is therefore logical, if not fully justified, and if we do keep heading lower, the temptation to sell low will return, forewarned or not.

The best way to counter that natural inclination to make a bad decision is to take a position that benefits from the drop. What you use is not really that important; you could buy a straightforward inverse ETF on an index that goes up in value as the index falls, such as SDS, or one of the funds that track the VIX like VXX, or use options or futures to establish a short position.

Whichever you do though, there are a couple of rules to follow.

The first is to employ leverage of some kind. Leverage is often a dangerous tool as it exaggerates losses as well as gains, but in this case it helps. The idea here is to position yourself to recoup some of your portfolio losses should the market keep dropping, but you don’t want to throw a lot of money at that effort. Using leverage allows you to minimize the initial outlay but still show enough profit to make a difference.

The second rule follows from that desire to limit your outlay. You must use a stop loss, an order to cut the position should the market roar back up. Where you set that stop loss order is really a function of how much you are prepared to lose. Think of the position as an insurance policy and set the stop to lose only what you think is a reasonable premium.

With that said though, the main purpose of taking action when you expect volatility is to create a distraction for yourself. Having something that shows a profit as the market drops enables you to say "See, I knew this was going to happen and prepared for it" and that is usually enough to make you do what you know in your heart is the right thing: ride out the storm.

That is right because most of us aren’t investing with a time horizon of a few months. We are investing for a goal that is years, or often decades away and over long periods, stocks have always gained in value. Doing something helps you to keep that perspective, and provided that your potential losses are limited is a strategy that every investor should consider.