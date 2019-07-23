More than 200 jobs at risk from RBS call centre closure - Unite

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Tuesday that the closure of Royal Bank of Scotland's Brunswick Gate customer contact centre in Southampton would result in the loss of 227 bank staff.

"Unite is calling on the bank to reconsider this decision and protect their workforce," the union said in a statement.

The state-backed bank has undergone extensive restructuring since the financial crisis and while the rate of job cuts has slowed in recent years, it has continued to axe jobs in response to more of its customers banking online rather than by telephone or in branch.

"We understand how difficult this news will be for staff and are supporting colleagues impacted by this announcement with help for their future career."

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks