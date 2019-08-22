Quantcast

Moody's sees budget cuts as option for South Africa to absorb Eskom costs

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa is likely to absorb extra financial support for the struggling power utility Eskom with new revenue and expenditure measures in the next mid-year budget review, with departmental budget cuts an option, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

"In any event, Moody's sees the government's room to maneuver as extremely constrained," Moody's said in a statement.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of the power in Africa's most industrialised economy, is deep in crisis as its sales decline while debt-servicing costs soar, and is dependent on government bailouts.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar