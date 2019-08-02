Quantcast

Moody's flags likely LSE downgrade due to Refinitiv deal

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday it was likely to downgrade the London Stock Exchange Group by a notch due to "extensive" challenges linked to its proposed $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv.

The agency currently has a 'positive' outlook for the exchange, which unveiled its proposed takeover of Refinitiv on Thursday.

Moody's said a successful acquisition and integration of Refinitiv would result in a robust and diverse business that could improve the exchange's profile.

Refinitiv has over twice the LSE's revenue, operates in differing business activities with a broader customer base, and has over four times the number of employees and a significantly broader geographic footprint, Moody's said.

"Based on the information available today... the most likely outcome of its review would be a one-notch downgrade of LSEG's long-term ratings to Baa1 from A3," Moody's said.





