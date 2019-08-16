Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Moody's Corporation ( MCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $209.95, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $209.95, representing a -4.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.68 and a 62.42% increase over the 52 week low of $129.26.

MCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.43. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.49%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

First Trust Capital Strength ETF ( FTCS )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF ( RYF )

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 12.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCO at 3.06%.