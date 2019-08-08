Monster Beverage Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MNST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.31, changing hands as low as $53.81 per share. Monster Beverage Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNST's low point in its 52 week range is $47.74 per share, with $66.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.03.
