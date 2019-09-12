Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Monroe Capital Corporation ( MRCC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MRCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that MRCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.56, the dividend yield is 13.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRCC was $10.56, representing a -24.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.05 and a 16.04% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

MRCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MRCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.93%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

