Monro (MNRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.11, changing hands as low as $77.52 per share. Monro Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.78 per share, with $89.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.72.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »