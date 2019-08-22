Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Monro, Inc. ( MNRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MNRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.93, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRO was $78.93, representing a -12.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.72 and a 29.86% increase over the 52 week low of $60.78.

MNRO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). MNRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.01%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNRO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an decrease of -6.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MNRO at 2.64%.