Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. ( TYPE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.116 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TYPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TYPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.78, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TYPE was $16.78, representing a -24.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.30 and a 9.74% increase over the 52 week low of $15.29.

TYPE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ). TYPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports TYPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TYPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.