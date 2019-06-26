Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ( MPWR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.25, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $124.25, representing a -22.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.22 and a 21.83% increase over the 52 week low of $101.99.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.62%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.