Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation ( MNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.45, the dividend yield is 5.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNR was $13.45, representing a -23.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.51 and a 13.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

MNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). MNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports MNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .38%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNR Dividend History page.