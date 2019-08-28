MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $147.98, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

MDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 4, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect MDB to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MDB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.