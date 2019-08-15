MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $141.65, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had lost 11.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.58%.

MDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MDB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

