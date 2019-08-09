MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $148.90, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had lost 5.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.1%.

MDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million, which would represent changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.