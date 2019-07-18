Quantcast

MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $162.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had lost 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MDB as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect MDB to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the prior-year quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MDB


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar