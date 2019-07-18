MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $162.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had lost 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MDB as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect MDB to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the prior-year quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.