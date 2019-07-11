MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $158.04, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDB as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MDB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.