MongoDB (MDB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $156.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had lost 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

MDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, MDB is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the year-ago period.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MDB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.