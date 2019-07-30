MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $142.03, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had lost 1.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MDB as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect MDB to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.27 million, up 58.76% from the prior-year quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $382.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6% and +49.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.