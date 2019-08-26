MoneyLine Podcast: Stock Picks You Probably Haven’t Already Heard About

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Who here has fallen victim to clickbait - or just a really strong headline?

Source: Shutterstock

I know I have …

If an article pops up on my screen titled "3 Hot Pot Stocks to Buy NOW," you can bet I'm going to click on it. I won't buy any - you know I like to do my own research - but at the very least I'll skim the page to see the tickers.

More often than not, I'm left disappointed. The "3 Hot Pot Stocks" will be names everyone already knows about … even those who don't follow the marijuana industry. So what did I bother reading it for?

The latest strongly headlined article I clicked on came from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, touting a dozen recession-proof stocks.

Immediately, two things came to mind. One, do I really think the company is sharing its 12 best recession-proof stocks? And two, from everything I've read recently, Bank of America doesn't believe a recession is on the horizon. Neither do I for that matter.

And yet, I still clicked on the article.

Unsurprisingly, I wasn't thrilled with the content. Nearly all of the stocks were ones everyone has heard of - Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon, (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), and the list goes on.

Again, I don't believe a recession is coming any time soon. That said, if and when it does come, I can't wait to track how these stocks perform. I will guarantee you that whatever stocks I pick as "recession proof" during that time will do much better.

The moral of the story is do your own research! As enticing as these lists are … stay away from them. The in-depth, boots-on-the-ground analysis I provide my subscribers is much more valuable.

That's how I started my latest edition of MoneyLine - my new podcast.

If you haven't heard it yet, you're missing out.

I just posted my latest podcast to the MoneyWire website Friday morning. I strongly recommend checking it out.

I also talk about a stock many of you probably aren't familiar with - Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN ). I call it the "Shopify of China." Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) is a company I suspect you are familiar with, so compared the two and tell you which one I like. Maybe it's one … maybe it's both! You'll have to watch to find out.

Then, I touched on earnings season. Two companies reported numbers last week that we can't ignore - and they blew estimates out of the water!

No matter how you slice it, this is great news for the economy. More on that in Friday's podcast .

I recommend checking out some of my recent MoneyLine podcasts as well.

On August 16, I talked about why the media is wrong about an impending recession. I discussed my thoughts on WeWork's upcoming IPO, what the inverted yield curve actually means for investors (spoiler: it's a powerful buy signal), and gave my top stock pick for the future of transportation.

On August 9, I shared two investment opportunities you shouldn't ignore. I discussed whether Bitcoin or gold is the better investment for the future, why the recent volatility was a buying opportunity, and the favorable U.S. company valuations that are being overlooked.

And on August 2 - in my first-ever MoneyLine podcast - I talked about the investment potential in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), the future of healthcare, and why Fed rate cuts were a bullish signal.

I post a new MoneyLine podcast to the MoneyWire website every Friday morning. So stay tuned!

You can also subscribe to MoneyLine on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Get More Out of MoneyLine

One of the best things about MoneyLine is that it's absolutely FREE. You get all of my thoughts on the current state of the market without having to sign up for anything.

But if you want even more of my market analysis - and some great stock picks along the way - all you have to do is become a VIP member of my Investment Opportunities newsletter .

VIP members receive extra analysis in my podcasts … and also gain access to my full portfolio of next-generation investment opportunities.

In Investment Opportunities , we go after life-changing profits in the mega-trends that are changing our world - marijuana legalization … Transportation 2.0 … artificial intelligence … the Internet of Things (IoT) … and so much more. You can click here to find out more .

Matthew McCall is the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm, as well as the editor of Investment Opportunities and Early Stage Investor. He has dedicated his career to getting investors into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being "first" gave Matt's readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA), +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), +611% in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY), +324% in Bitcoin Services (BTSC), just to name a few. If you're interested in making triple-digit gains from the world's biggest investment trends BEFORE anyone else, click here to learn more about Matt McCall and his investments strategy today .

More From InvestorPlace

The post MoneyLine Podcast: Stock Picks You Probably Haven't Already Heard About appeared first on InvestorPlace .