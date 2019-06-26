Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MDLZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.48, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $55.48, representing a -0.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.71 and a 43.04% increase over the 52 week low of $38.79.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.47%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 10.21% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 8.69%.