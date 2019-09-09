Quantcast

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XES

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.3 million. Shares of XES were up about 6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean, trading up about 7.2% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mcdermott International, up about 15.1% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Seacor Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Monday, trading up by about 0.2%.

