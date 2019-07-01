The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 312,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of VONV were up about 0.5% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Chesapeake Energy, trading up about 0.8% with over 35.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, up about 4.6% on volume of over 34.5 million shares. Genesee & Wyoming is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Coty is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 13.1%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONV