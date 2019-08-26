The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 69,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of VONE were up about 0.7% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.8% with over 30.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 0.6% on volume of over 21.1 million shares. Centennial Resource Development is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6% on the day, while Worldpay is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 44%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONE