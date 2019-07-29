Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 81,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of SIZE were down about 0.4% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Data, trading down about 2% with over 49.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mylan, up about 14.2% on volume of over 45.6 million shares. Exact Sciences is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.1%.
