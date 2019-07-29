Quantcast

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 81,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of SIZE were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Data, trading down about 2% with over 49.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mylan, up about 14.2% on volume of over 45.6 million shares. Exact Sciences is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 8.1%.

Monday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: SIZE , MYL , EXAS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar