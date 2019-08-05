The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF ( KOMP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 190,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of KOMP were down about 3.5% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading down about 5.1% with over 47.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric ( GE
), off about 3.5% on volume of over 34.7 million shares. Glu Mobile ( GLUU
) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Control4 (CTRL) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, trading lower by about 100%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP