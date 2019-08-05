Quantcast

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF ( KOMP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 190,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of KOMP were down about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), trading down about 5.1% with over 47.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric ( GE ), off about 3.5% on volume of over 34.7 million shares. Glu Mobile ( GLUU ) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Control4 (CTRL) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, trading lower by about 100%.

Monday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMPVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: KOMP , AMD , GE , GLUU


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar