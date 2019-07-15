The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF ( KOMP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 121,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of KOMP were down about 0.3% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading up about 3.5% with over 43.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Symantec ( SYMC
), down about 15.3% on volume of over 26.2 million shares. Omnicell ( OMCL
) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 9.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP