The iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 310,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of IXP were down about 0.2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were AT&T ( T
), trading down about 2% with over 23.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Netflix ( NFLX
), off about 1.5% on volume of over 14.1 million shares. Twitter ( TWTR
) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2% on the day, while Centurylink ( CTL
) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP