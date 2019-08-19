Quantcast

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF ( IXJ ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 166,000. Shares of IXJ were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer ( PFE ), trading up about 1.7% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CVS Health ( CVS ), up about 1.8% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Mylan ( MYL ) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG ) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Monday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IXJ , PFE , CVS , MYL , ISRG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar