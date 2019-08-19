The iShares Global Healthcare ETF ( IXJ ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 166,000. Shares of IXJ were up about 0.7% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer ( PFE
), trading up about 1.7% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CVS Health ( CVS
), up about 1.8% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Mylan ( MYL
) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG
) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ