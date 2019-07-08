Quantcast

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of IUS were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were General Electric, trading down about 2.6% with over 24.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chesapeake Energy, off about 1.9% on volume of over 19.0 million shares. Signet Jewelers is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Chemours is lagging other components of the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

Monday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IUS , GE , CHK , SIG , CC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar