Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of IUS were off about 0.2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were General Electric, trading down about 2.6% with over 24.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chesapeake Energy, off about 1.9% on volume of over 19.0 million shares. Signet Jewelers is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Chemours is lagging other components of the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.
