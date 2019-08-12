The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 93,000. Shares of ARGT were off about 24.3% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading down about 30.7% with over 14.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pampa Energia, down about 51.3% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. Pan American Silver is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT