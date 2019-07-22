Quantcast

Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, PEY

In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF ( SMH ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Applied Materials ( AMAT ), up about 5.8% and shares of Lam Research ( LRCX ), up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF ( PEY ), off about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of AT&T ( T ), lower by about 2%, and shares of Verizon Communications (VZ), lower by about 2% on the day.

