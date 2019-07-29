Monday's ETF Movers: RWR, OIH

In trading on Monday, the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Site Centers, up about 3% and shares of Cbl & Associates Properties, up about 3% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Superior Energy Services, lower by about 17.3%, and shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 9.2% on the day.
