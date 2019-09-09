In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Noble, up about 13.2% and shares of Mcdermott International, up about 13% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Patagonia Golg, lower by about 10%, and shares of Pretium Resources, lower by about 8.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ