In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF ( OIH ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Superior Energy Services ( SPN ), up about 13.4% and shares of Transocean ( RIG ), up about 10.9% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF ( FM
), down about 0.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia ( GGAL
), lower by about 12.6%, and shares of BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR), lower by about 12% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, FM