In trading on Monday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale, up about 2.3% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 1% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, lower by about 5%, and shares of Fibrogen, lower by about 4.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, FBT