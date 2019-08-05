In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sandstorm Gold ( SAND ), up about 11.3% and shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 10.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF ( PNQI
), down about 4.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of SOHU.COM ( SOHU
), lower by about 24.6%, and shares of Sea Limited (SE), lower by about 11.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PNQI