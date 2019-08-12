In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mag Silver Ordinary Shares, up about 6.9% and shares of Argonaut Gold, up about 6.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Latam Airlines Group, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, lower by about 4.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ILF