In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF ( CQQQ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sina ( SINA ), up about 3.2% and shares of Autohome ( ATHM ), up about 2.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP
), off about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Callon Petroleum ( CPE
), lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), lower by about 8.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XOP